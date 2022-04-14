Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $16,971,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

