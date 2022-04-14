Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GHL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

