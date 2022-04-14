Greenlane Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenlane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greenlane’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNLN. Cowen reduced their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 129,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

