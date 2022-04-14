Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 13,216.7% in March

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 13,216.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

