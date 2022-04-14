Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $102.41 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

