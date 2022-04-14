Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

SUPV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.