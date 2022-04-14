Guggenheim Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 278,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,174.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 173,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

