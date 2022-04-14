H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 320,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.