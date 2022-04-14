Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $107.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $393.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $424.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $399.49 million, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $429.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

