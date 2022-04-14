Hammerson (HMSO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hammerson (LON: HMSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 40 ($0.52).

4/12/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Hammerson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/4/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 32.50 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 31.99 ($0.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

