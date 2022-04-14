Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.04 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.69. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

