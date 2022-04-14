Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

