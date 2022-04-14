Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($194.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($214.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €177.36 ($192.78).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.86. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

