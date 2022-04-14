Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($222.83) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €177.36 ($192.78).

FRA HNR1 opened at €145.90 ($158.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €157.08 and a 200 day moving average of €160.86. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a one year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

