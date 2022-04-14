HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.78 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.