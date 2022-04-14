HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.78 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.