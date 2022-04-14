Harlan Waksal Acquires 236,966 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) insider Harlan Waksal purchased 236,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 391,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,024. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.18.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

