Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,757 shares of company stock valued at $27,338,731 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $11,500,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

