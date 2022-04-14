HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $712.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of -310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

