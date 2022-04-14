HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $712.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of -310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 182,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
