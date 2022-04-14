HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

