Head-To-Head Analysis: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) versus Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BAB and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.34% 13.15% 8.71% Nathan’s Famous 12.45% -23.28% 11.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.10 $650,000.00 $0.05 17.80 Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 2.80 $11.07 million $3.28 15.73

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nathan’s Famous pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats BAB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 28, 2021, its restaurant system consisted of 4 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 213 franchised units in 19 states and 8 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

