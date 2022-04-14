Head to Head Analysis: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Boxed alerts:

This table compares Boxed and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -13.63% Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33

Poshmark has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Boxed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Poshmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 4.04 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Poshmark $326.01 million 2.97 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.25

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poshmark.

Summary

Boxed beats Poshmark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.