Head-To-Head Analysis: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) versus Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Century Casinos and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $388.51 million 0.88 $20.62 million $0.66 17.45 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 5.31% 14.89% 2.98% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Century Casinos beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Earthworks Entertainment (Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

