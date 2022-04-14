Head to Head Analysis: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) vs. Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $78.18 million 1.96 $19.77 million $2.95 7.86 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 25.29% 17.83% 1.37% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

