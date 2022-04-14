Head to Head Analysis: HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) & Its Rivals

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|1.45%
|0.32%
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HH&L Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HH&L Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|172
|672
|953
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.05%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HH&L Acquisition
|N/A
|$1.32 million
|-17.23
|HH&L Acquisition Competitors
|$1.22 billion
|$61.54 million
|-18.43
HH&L Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
HH&L Acquisition competitors beat HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co. is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
