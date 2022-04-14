Head-To-Head Analysis: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) versus FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.68 $42.28 million $1.22 17.56 FAT Brands $118.88 million 1.06 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.85% 31.31% 7.72% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats FAT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

