Head-To-Head Comparison: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 11.58 $294.97 million $2.07 5.75 VICI Properties $1.51 billion 14.29 $1.01 billion $1.76 16.38

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 81.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $35.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 199.23% 16.16% 9.81% VICI Properties 67.16% 12.71% 5.84%

Summary

VICI Properties beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

