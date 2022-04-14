Head-To-Head Comparison: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) versus Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.40%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.06 $436.90 million $2.50 3.76 Netlist $142.35 million 8.18 $4.83 million $0.01 502.00

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

