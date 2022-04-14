Head to Head Comparison: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) & AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International 0.44% 1.04% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.38%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 72.75 N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International $84.69 million 0.91 -$7.64 million $0.06 159.17

AeroClean Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Pipe International.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air sanitization product for indoor spaces; and Purgo Lift that provides air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Perma-Pipe International (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, IL.

