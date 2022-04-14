Head-To-Head Comparison: Vaccitech (VACC) and Its Rivals

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vaccitech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaccitech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccitech $270,000.00 -$50.87 million -1.89 Vaccitech Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.93

Vaccitech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaccitech. Vaccitech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccitech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccitech -7,416.85% -25.01% -17.97% Vaccitech Competitors -4,347.25% -115.17% -11.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Vaccitech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccitech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccitech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaccitech Competitors 6050 20570 42952 855 2.55

Vaccitech presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 321.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.95%. Given Vaccitech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vaccitech competitors beat Vaccitech on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vaccitech (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

