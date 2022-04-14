Head-To-Head Contrast: Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 3.64 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $9.39 billion 0.46 $250.00 million $1.09 17.48

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 1 1 4 1 2.71

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Risk & Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -521.86% -79.17% -71.37% Cushman & Wakefield 2.66% 20.16% 3.36%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Alset EHome International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

