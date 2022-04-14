Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) versus Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 4.50 $6.74 million $1.12 15.54 Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.84 $79.89 million $2.84 9.47

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of South Carolina and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 31.49% 11.79% 0.98% Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of South Carolina pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Bank of South Carolina on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Central Pacific Financial (Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

