Head-To-Head Contrast: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bilibili and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 6 5 0 2.33 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $60.95, suggesting a potential upside of 132.30%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.72 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -9.58 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 17.13 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Bilibili on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

