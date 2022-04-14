Head to Head Contrast: Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) vs. Its Competitors

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.30 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 6.88

Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 272 1015 1293 40 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.08%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -435.63% -59.61% -0.06%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -129.53, meaning that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics competitors beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

