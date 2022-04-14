Head-To-Head Contrast: Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) vs. Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Brands Group and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 2 6 0 2.75

Torrid has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 213.97%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Torrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 2.07 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.14 Torrid $1.28 billion 0.51 -$29.94 million N/A N/A

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Torrid beats Digital Brands Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.