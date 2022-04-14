Head to Head Contrast: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) vs. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Oracle has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oracle and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 3 15 7 0 2.16 Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78

Oracle currently has a consensus price target of $93.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.38%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Oracle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oracle and Duck Creek Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $40.48 billion 5.26 $13.75 billion $2.61 30.56 Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 9.52 -$16.93 million ($0.04) -467.75

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 18.08% -383.80% 10.66% Duck Creek Technologies -2.11% 1.14% 1.01%

Summary

Oracle beats Duck Creek Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database, an enterprise database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities through its Oracle cloud infrastructure as a service offerings. Further, it offers infrastructure offerings comprising Oracle autonomous data warehouse cloud service, Oracle autonomous transaction processing cloud service, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Additionally, the company provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

