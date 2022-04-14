Head-To-Head Contrast: Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Industrial Properties and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $268.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.73% 7.48% 5.65% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 24.72 $113.99 million $4.56 40.23 Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Keppel REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

