Head to Head Contrast: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -25.93% -835.23% -31.42% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.14 -$105.60 million ($13.27) -0.47 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

