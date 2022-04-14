Head-To-Head Contrast: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QNB pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares QNB and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.16% 12.18% 1.02% Prosperity Bancshares 43.75% 8.21% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $56.55 million 2.25 $16.49 million $4.64 7.70 Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.21 $519.30 million $5.62 11.93

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats QNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

