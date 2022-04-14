Head-To-Head Review: Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 12.34 -$9.80 million N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.71 -$7.48 million ($0.10) -0.86

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A StageZero Life Sciences -147.77% N/A -169.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About StageZero Life Sciences (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

