Head-To-Head Review: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enzo Biochem and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 628.35%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 0.25% 7.42% 4.43% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $117.73 million 1.20 $7.88 million $0.01 290.29 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 981.01 -$35.01 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. This segment also provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free-standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratories in New York City and Connecticut, as well as a full-service phlebotomy center and an in-house logistics department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

