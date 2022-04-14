Head-To-Head Review: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.1%. Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Dorian LPG pays out 109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Dorian LPG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and Dorian LPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.98 $92.57 million $1.83 8.50

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OceanPal and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 27.39% 7.50% 4.50%

Summary

Dorian LPG beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

