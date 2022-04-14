Head-To-Head Survey: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.79 $247.72 million $0.91 8.59 PetroChina $405.22 billion 0.24 $14.29 billion $7.76 6.75

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $3.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and PetroChina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 PetroChina 1 3 2 1 2.43

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. PetroChina has a consensus price target of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 30.91%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than PetroChina.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10% PetroChina 3.52% 6.63% 3.64%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats PetroChina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PetroChina (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

