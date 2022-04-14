Head-To-Head Survey: Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) vs. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coro Global alerts:

This table compares Coro Global and WalkMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01 WalkMe $193.30 million 6.44 -$95.81 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coro Global and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

WalkMe has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.71%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Coro Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A WalkMe -49.57% -50.71% -20.67%

About Coro Global (Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.