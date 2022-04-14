Head-To-Head Survey: Honest (HNST) and Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.04 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.27

Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Honest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 289 1258 3356 63 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 111.72%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Honest rivals beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

