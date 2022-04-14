Head to Head Survey: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46% Weidai N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Weidai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.97 -$9.42 million N/A N/A Weidai $235.43 million 0.06 -$109.21 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weidai has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and Weidai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 106.83%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Weidai.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Weidai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

About Weidai (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

