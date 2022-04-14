Head to Head Survey: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) versus Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68% Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Redwire and Rocket Lab USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Rocket Lab USA has a consensus target price of 18.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.76%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwire and Rocket Lab USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 2.82 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 62.58 -$117.32 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

