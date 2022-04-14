Head to Head Survey: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.60 $10.69 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $4.02 billion 2.06 -$189.00 million ($3.72) -6.73

Solo Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 1 15 15 0 2.45

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 254.35%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $58.40, suggesting a potential upside of 133.32%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Peloton Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -27.48% -59.67% -23.82%

Summary

Solo Brands beats Peloton Interactive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, backpacks, and hand pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2021, it had approximately 5.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

