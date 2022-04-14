Head-To-Head Survey: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) vs. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 20.55% 48.36% 1.60% Westwood Holdings Group 13.36% 9.27% 8.06%

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $13.43 billion 2.41 $2.76 billion $23.07 12.69 Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.92 $9.76 million $1.24 13.18

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Ameriprise Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 1 1 7 0 2.67 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus target price of $348.11, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Westwood Holdings Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third-party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products to individual clients, as well as life and DI insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

