Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,500 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.1 days.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

