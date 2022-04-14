Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 350,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $1,103,730. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

